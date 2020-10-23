Karene B. Scott, 71, of Hampton Township, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Born Aug. 9, 1949, in Three Springs, Pa., she was the youngest of three children of the late Emmitt Guy and Peggy (Stake) Brodbeck. Karene was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon County High School (1967) and then graduated from Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse (1970). She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Mt. Union Chapter No. 280). Over a nursing career spanning nearly 40 years, Karene first worked at what was then Presbyterian Hospital, and later at West Penn Hospital, where she managed radiology services. While there, she was responsible for bringing the hospital's first MRI unit online. However, she found her true professional passion in the field of hospice medicine and spent the last ten years of her career working in that field for VITAS Healthcare. Notably, Karene dedicated nine years of service as a member of the Hampton Township School Board from 1995 through 2004 where she held the positions of president, vice president and treasurer. She is survived by her husband, Mason Scott; two daughters, Emily Scott and Mallory Scott; sister, Penne Glenny; and brother, Dennis Brodbeck; and four nephews and families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. The family welcomes donations in her honor to the Hampton Alliance for Educational Excellence (HAEE), VITAS Community Connection or the American Cancer Society
