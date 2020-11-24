On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, the world lost a Steelers football loving, I70 traffic hating, family Christmas extraordinaire and fervent shoe connoisseur in Karol Ann Moorhead. She was 59 and lived in Acme. Karol was always the first one to help anyone who was in need. She loved listening to Christmas music in her car as soon as the 97.9 FM started playing it. Her customers at Washington Hyundai were treated like her family. If the weather was nice, you could find her outside, working endlessly on landscaping projects, barefoot no less. Ironically, she left behind over 100 pairs of her tiny, size 5 shoes that we have no idea with to do with. She loved her friends and family immensely, but she may have loved her 2013 Hyundai Elantra, 6 speed manual almost as much. She never missed an opportunity to mention that it had the original clutch after almost 200K miles of driving. She was so proud of that. Karol had lost many loved ones in her short life and was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gloria (West) Morock, brother, John Robert (Bob) Morock, stepson, Edward G. (Eddie, Junior) Moorhead, and her baby girl, Sarah Jane Juart. She will be greatly missed by all her sisters, Gloria Jean Perry and husband, Scott, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Frances A. Farster and husband, Robert, of Kittanning, Judith M. Porter, of Lynn, Mass., Nancy L. Paquet and husband, Donald, of Lizella, Ga., Kathryn West and husband, Alfred, of Lizella, Ga., Theresa M. Ortz and husband, Michael, of Ford City, Patricia J. Crowe and husband, James, of Holly Ridge, N.C., and sister-in-law, Sharon Morock, of Citrus Heights, Calif., and also the family she made, her husband, Edward G. Moorhead, of Champion , Pa., daughter, Rebecca S. Constable and husband, Chad, of Smithfield, Timothy Juart and girlfriend, Nicole Alcorn, of Acme, Natasha Prinkey, of Mt. Pleasant, C.J. Prinkey, of Mt. Pleasant, her friend and sometimes roommate, Amber Fisher, of Acme, and her beautiful German Shepard, Mila; her grandchildren who gave her absolute joy, Harley, Chase, Jasper, Oliver, Kara, Eileen, Rosalynn, Scarlett and Gwenivere. They loved their "Gwa-Gwa". Karol also was an aunt to a small army of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. We can't list all of you, there are too many, but know that you are all loved and not forgotten. Her family will be receiving those who knew her at the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with a service following immediately. We want everyone to honor her whatever way they feel is right for them. Sending followers, making a donation in her name to a cause you believe in or simply watching the next Steelers game with a Coors Light in your hand, like she always did, with her in your thoughts. I would say rest in peace with God, but you're probably above us, barefoot, landscaping around the pearly gates. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
