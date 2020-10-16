Karolyn L. (Lynch) Davoli, 91, of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Willoughby. She was born March 28, 1929, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Karl and Antoinette (Liebermann) Lynch. She had been a resident of Willoughby for more than 65 years. Karolyn was a Registered Nurse, retiring from the Lake County Health Department, and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willoughby. She enjoyed knitting and had made more than 600 "Cross in My Pockets" that were distributed across the country. She also knitted many mittens and hats that decorated Christmas trees during the holidays. She initiated the "Knitter Bugs" and loved playing her dulcimer at the Willoughby Senior Center. Survivors include her children, Robert (Cecilia) Davoli and Diane (Michael) Davis; grandchildren, Thomas (Lauren) Davis, Lauren (Tomi Reichard) Davis and Melanie (fiance Fate McAfee) Davis; great-grandson, Jet Reichard; brother, William (JoAnn) Lynch; sister, Barbara Fitzmaurice; and sister-in-law, Luella Bell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Davoli Sr., in 2013; and her sister, Kay Nelson. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor David Clement officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Karolyn's family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute
