I love Kate with all of my heart and soul. Her and I were diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time. I lived it Monroe towers with her and every morning she would come at 6 in the morning and check up on me to make sure I was okay and still alive. She would bring me a cup of coffee a piece of toast and a cut up Apple she wanted to make sure that I was going to eat. Kate helped save my life. If it wasn't for her I don't know where I would be. She helped me get back up on my feet and I became a minister so that I can help people like she did for me. I have no doubt that she is in Jesus Christ arms right now and she will receive a lot of crowns for the work that she did down here for our Father God. May you rest in peace my beautiful friend until we meet again up in heaven together I love you Kate until the day I die

Cathy Liberto

Friend