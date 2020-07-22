Kate Link, long known as the manager of Oakmont's Munroe Tower, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Philipson) Poynton; beloved wife of the late Carl Joseph Link; loving mother of Ian Barlow, Steve (Joy) Barlow and Brian (Lisa) Link; mother-in-law of Nikki Barlow; grandmother of Emily, Charlotte, Jessica and Jason; longtime friend and partner for 36 years of Jim Willison; sister of Francis (Tina) Poynton, Catherine (Nigel) Vince and the late Mary, Bobby and Christopher; and beloved aunt of Jennifer, Stuart, Andrew, Angela, Sarah, Greta, Hattie, Julia, Emma and Theo. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Diana (Bruce) Whelan. Kate was the first manager at Munroe Tower and continued for 31 years. She held her work as a calling. She had many personal relationships with her residents. Kate was passionate for family, friends, and flower gardening. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing are required; no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the funeral home.