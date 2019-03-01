Katherine Alice Zerebnick Debick, 98, of Avonmore, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Maple Valley Personal Care in Indiana, Pa. She was born Friday, Aug. 6, 1920, in Slickville, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Daysak Zerebnick. She was a homemaker, devoted wife and proud mother and grandmother. She was a member of the VFW Post 7901 Auxiliary, the Italian Club, the PNA 1234, and the Fannie Sellins Lodge, all in Avonmore, the Saltsburg American Legion, Post 57, and the Slickville Sportsmen's Club. She is survived by a son, Richard T. Debick and his wife, Barbara, of Montana; three grandchildren, Stanley Debick and his wife, Michele, of Bell Township, Charlie Debick, of Avonmore, and Jeff Debick and his wife, Marielle, of Avonmore; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Joseph Debick; her son, Timothy R. Debick; a granddaughter, Renee Beck; four brothers, Frank, John, Charles and Joseph Zerebnick; and six sisters, Agnes Rossi, Stella Rossi, Julia Debick, Helen White, Mary Sharon and Evelyn Remick.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD,, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Orthodox funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Father Robert Popichak officiating. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

To view and send online condolences, visit us at http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary