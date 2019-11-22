|
Katherine A. Stiffey, 97, of Ligonier, formerly of New Florence, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Gables Manor, Latrobe. She was born Feb. 14, 1922, at Longbridge in Ligonier Township, a daughter of Peter Jacob and Barabra Zidaric Vucina. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Stiffey, in 2012; two brothers, Anthony and John P. Vucina; and two sisters, Frances M. and Mary J. Vucina. She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (David) Reinauer, of Ligonier; two grandchildren, Autum and Gene Burkholder; and four great-grandchildren, Chantel McConnville, Richard "Chucky" Miller, Gene Carasella and Wyatt Burkholder; a sister, Annie V Bialon, of Latrobe; a brother, Louis (Connie) Vucina, of Ligonier; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A blessing service will take place at 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Please no flowers. The family asks your kindness in making donations in Katherine's memory to help offset funeral costs; to 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a condolence or tribute for Katherine or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2019