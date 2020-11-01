Katherine B. Petrosky, 70, of Perry Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 21, 1950, in North Charleroi, she was a resident of Perryopolis for the past 47 years. Kate graduated from Frazier High School, began her business career with Kelly Girls and became employed as a secretary for US Steel Clairton Works. She then rose from executive assistant to general manager for North Huntingdon Municipality and later managed the North Huntingdon Water and Sewage Authority. Kate was currently managing the Perry Township Municipality and the Perryopolis Sewage Authority. She always spoke of her colleagues and employees with admiration, appreciation, and positivity. She was an intelligent, ethical, public servant, the epitome of a professional. There was no one like Kate. She was the matriarch and rock of our family. She treated people with grace and kindness at all times. She was honest and straightforward. She did what was right, even if it was hard. If she cared for you, you never could doubt it. She was an excellent hostess and wonderful cook. She kept an immaculate home and was very proud of the house she and her family occupied over the last 42 years. Her pride and joy was her family. Her husband was the apple of her eye and light of her life since she was age 13 and he was 14. Theirs is a romance for the ages to be marveled and envied. She was the definition of a loving, loyal, adoring wife. She did not begin her motherhood expecting to raise three sons, but she rose to the occasion with her usual strength, intelligence, gentleness, and perseverance. She was unconditionally loving and endlessly supportive of her boys. There was a time she did not think she would have grandchildren, but she ended up claiming six beautiful little human beings as hers. They were undoubtedly the truest purest joy of her life. During the times she spent with them, her smiles were the widest. They brought her immeasurable happiness. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She could find something funny in almost any situation. She would want you to vote for Biden, in lieu of sending flowers, and would absolutely want me to tell you so. She was our calming safe haven, our anchor in all storms. She was an avid reader since childhood. She said you would never be lonely as long as you had a book. She especially loved to read mysteries and had her own private library. Agatha Christie was her favorite and she had read each one probably a hundred times. She wrote a lot of lists. She loved to be outside on her porch on her swing with a cup of coffee, a book, or the kids. Her favorite candy was a Mr. Goodbar. She was creative. She played the piano and could sing. She was a talented seamstress, painter, and photographer. She loved to sew and interact with friends over embroidery and sewing projects. She loved to make things for family, especially her grandkids. Her fabric collection is a thing of beauty. She always welcomed everyone with a beautiful genuine smile. She sang songs to us as children and did wonderful voices for the characters in books and movies. She would hide presents for us, even if it was just an ordinary day. She wrote letters to us from fantasy bugs and the tooth fairy, she invited Santa over, and she created magic. She made us warm milk, tea, and cinnamon toast. She showered us with affection. How do you sum up a life and ever feel it is okay to stop writing Kate, Kathy, Kath, Mom, Aunt Kathy, Grammy, you will be missed beyond words and feeling. We cannot cry hard enough. We hope you are having the most peaceful of naps. Kate is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Petrosky, to whom she was married 51 years and with for 56 years; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Melville L. Petrosky, of Olympia, Wash., Jeffery and Elizabeth Adams, of Belle Vernon, and Matthew and Rachel Adams, of Perryopolis; and six grandchildren, Victoria Martin, Jackson Adams, Donovan Martin, Lynnlee Geary, Jaycee Lou Adams and Harper Adams. She was predeceased by her three sisters. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Deacon Charlotte Sapko of the Church of Jesus Christ, Vanderbilt officiating. Masks must be worn and social distance must still be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
.