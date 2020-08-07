Katherine "Kathy" Barber, 61, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. She was born June 19, 1959, in Kokomo, Ind., a daughter of the late William and Nora McKay Galvin. Kathy had been employed by Charley Brothers Shop 'n Save for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Alanna Barber. She is survived by a daughter, Kerry (Joseph) Ohler, of Shelocta; five grandchildren, Joshua, Lilly, Emma, Matthew, and Mackenzie; a brother, Michael Galvin, of Greensburg; a sister, Margie Miller, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two nieces, Wendy and Tina; and a nephew, Timmy. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Please be mindful of CDC guidelines, and, keep your visit brief. A maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. The funeral service and interment will be private. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.