Katherine Gestler-Kutzko, 56, of West Newton, formerly of Yukon, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family due to diabetic complications. She was born Feb. 4, 1964, in Jeannette, daughter of Susan Bashioum-Gestler and the late George Gestler, of Yukon. Katherine was a graduate of Yough Senior High School Class of 1982. After high school, she went on to get her BSN in Nursing from IUP and graduated in 1986. Katherine went on to work for Monsour Hospital in Jeannette for 20 years, Westmoreland Hospital for 10 years and retired from nursing at Hempfield Manor. She was an amazing nurse and was known to wear the traditional white dress and stockings. She was so very loved by all her patients that she cared for over the years, that even out in public she was taken aside by many and given praise for the care she provided. She had a passion for plants and filled her sunroom full of various plants including orchids, which she grew herself. Even though she passed so young, she showered her daughters and grandsons with enough love to last a lifetime. She absolutely adored her grandchildren. Katherine and her significant other, Jim, had an active life traveling the country in their camper. They traveled to the Florida Keys, Sanibel Island and went on several cruises to locations including Bermuda. She was also active in vacationing with her family and children yearly. She was preceded in death by her father and one daughter, Mary Katherine Kutzko. She is survived by her mother, her loving companion of 10 years, James Leskosek, of Whyles, Pa.; two incredible daughters, Katrina Alese Ohler and husband, Russell, of Yukon, and Alyssa Gabrielle Kutzko and significant other, Caleb Izzo, of Yukon; two grandchildren, Ryker and Jeorge; two amazing sisters, Sandra Walters and Christina Palm; and numerous nieces and a nephew. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. Interment will follow at the West Newton Cemetery in West Newton. Katherine's family wants to thank her doctors, Dr. Sanders and Dr. Zahid, for the compassionate care given to Katherine. Per Katherine's wishes, "Please do not send flowers. They will only die; or gifts, they will only make my children remember my death. If you like, please make a donation to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224; maybe a child can have an awesome life like I did. Rejoice in my life and all I've done. Please do not mourn my death." Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are REQUIRED TO BE WORN in order to enter the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 28, 2020.