Katherine H. (Hewitt) Wisniewski, 72, of Latrobe, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Christiansburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Thomas Hewitt and Janet (Conn) Hewitt. She was a retired orthodontic assistant and a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Katherine enjoyed flower gardening and golfing, but her most important pastime was spending time with and enjoying her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Hewitt, and a sister, Pam Jardine. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John F. Wisniewski; two sons, Jason T. Williams and his wife Nikki, of Queenstown, Md., and Scott F. Gavin-Wisniewski and his wife Kristin, of Philadelphia; two stepsons, John P. Wisniewski and his wife Lourdes, of Glenwood, Md., and Jeffery A. Wisniewski, of Lawrenceville; six grandchildren, Jackson Williams, Jonah Wisniewski, Edy Williams, Lila Williams, Isabella Wisniewski and Francis Gavin-Wisniewski; as well a several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Vincent Basilica, officiated by Father Thomas P. Curry, OSB. Burial will be at St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in her name to your favorite veterans charity. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019