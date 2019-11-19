Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Wisniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine H. Wisniewski


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine H. Wisniewski Obituary
Katherine H. (Hewitt) Wisniewski, 72, of Latrobe, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Christiansburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Thomas Hewitt and Janet (Conn) Hewitt. She was a retired orthodontic assistant and a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Katherine enjoyed flower gardening and golfing, but her most important pastime was spending time with and enjoying her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Hewitt, and a sister, Pam Jardine. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John F. Wisniewski; two sons, Jason T. Williams and his wife Nikki, of Queenstown, Md., and Scott F. Gavin-Wisniewski and his wife Kristin, of Philadelphia; two stepsons, John P. Wisniewski and his wife Lourdes, of Glenwood, Md., and Jeffery A. Wisniewski, of Lawrenceville; six grandchildren, Jackson Williams, Jonah Wisniewski, Edy Williams, Lila Williams, Isabella Wisniewski and Francis Gavin-Wisniewski; as well a several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Vincent Basilica, officiated by Father Thomas P. Curry, OSB. Burial will be at St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in her name to your favorite veterans charity. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -