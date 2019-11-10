Home

L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Katherine Kihn


1940 - 2019
Katherine Kihn Obituary
Katherine "Kathy" Kihn, 79, of Smithton, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Van Meter, a daughter of the late John S. and Bertha Sholtis Tylka. She was a member of the former St. Timothy Catholic Church in Smithton, and a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver Township. She had worked as a hostess at the Smithton Truck Stop in the restaurant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kihn; and a brother, Robert Tylka. She is survived by her son, Michael Steadman and wife, Barbara, of Phelan, Calif.; daughter, Leah Caswell, of Riverside, Calif.; grandson, Christopher Caswell, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; and a brother, Mark Tylka and wife, Debbie, of Sparta, Tenn. She is also survived by her partner, Phil Giovengo, of Smithton; and two stepsons, Phil Kihn and wife, Lisa, of Smithton and their sons, Jonathon and Ryan, and Richard Kihn.
As per Kathy's wishes, there is no visitation. There will be a 3 p.m. blessing service Tuesday in St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, with Father David Nazimek officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Smithton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019
