Katherine L. "Kass" Penrod Ankney, 89, of Rector, died peacefully Thursday, April 18, 201, at her home. She was born July 26, 1929, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Effie Smithley Penrod. Kass loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, who brought her the greatest joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle L. Ankney, in 1972; two sisters, Jean Emert and Jane Penrod; three brothers, Lynn, William, and Donald Penrod; a son-in-law, Neil Kimmick; a stepgrandson, Adam Deist; and several half and stepbrothers and sisters. Kass is survived by four children, Connie L. Kimmick and Merle "Dwayne" (Lois) Ankney, all of Rector, Tammy J. (Richard) Naugle, of Champion, and Steve (Kelly) Ankney, of Ligonier; 11 grandchildren, Scott, Jeff, Jamie and Rodney Kimmick, Wendy Powell, Eric, Gary, Taylor, and Jacob Ankney, Kelly Petruska, and Barrettt Naugle; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Kass' life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Kass' memory to Chestnut Ridge Meals on Wheels.