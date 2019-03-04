Katherine L. Taylor, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her residence. Katherine was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Effie (Etling) Snyder. She was married to Vernon G. Taylor, who passed away in 1999. Katherine was a devoted mother and grandmother. She graduated from Scottdale High School, class of 1953, and attended the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church. She was also a member of the Everson Senior Citizens. Katherine will be sadly missed by her loving family: her daughter, Alice Dillon and her husband Robert, of Scottdale; her granddaughter, Donna Dillon Cartia and her husband Chuck, of Greensburg; her brother, J.R. Snyder; her sister-in-law, Betty Snyder Schroyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Eugene Taylor (Feb. 19, 2015); her three sisters, Ruth Smalley, Dorothy Walton and Elaine Smith; and four brothers, Earl, Charles, Ralph and twin brother Kenneth Snyder.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastors Geary Witt and Joshua Boyd co-officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.

The family extends appreciation to friends Carol and Doris; George, Kelly and Michelle at Ridgeview Apartments; to the staff of Medi Hospice, Kristina, Amy, Kathy, Sharon, Debbie and especially Chaplain Josh; and to caregivers Ricki, Katie and Brandy. Love Lasts Forever! Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019