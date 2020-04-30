|
|
Katherine "Diane" Mishler, 76, of Harrison City, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's. Diane was born March 21, 1944, in Anniston, Ala., to the late James and Jimmie Grace Evans. Diane graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and worked as a pediatric nurse before staying home to raise her children. Diane then enjoyed working as a pharmacy technician at The Medicine Shoppe in Trafford for many years. Diane was an active member of Community United Methodist Church. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Rich Mishler; her son, Jeffrey (Deb), of York; her daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Pusateri, of Peters Township; beloved grandchildren, Seth and Jordan Mishler and Mario, Dante and Elena Pusateri; sister, Christie (Jeffrey) Biehl; brother, James Evans; and adored nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Healthcare at Home hospice staff for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Due to current health concerns and recommendations, services for Diane will be private. A public service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.