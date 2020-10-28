Katherine R. (Valore) Ray, 82, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Slickville, a daughter of the late Dominic Valore Sr. and Rosaria Cassissi Valore. She was a retired operator for the former Bell Telephone and Verizon and a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Crabtree. Katie loved watching her grandsons play hockey and was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Ray; seven brothers, Dominic II, Joseph, William, Orlando, Christopher, Charles and Rocco Valore; and two sisters, Mary Curto and Concetta "Connie" Smith. She is survived by her two sons, Eugene "Geno" Ray (Michele Bishop), of Stuart, Fla., and Donald Ray (Eric Heims), of New Castle; two grandsons, Zachary Ray (Brittany) and Cody Ray (fiancee, Chrissy Lewis); great-grandson, Kieran James Ray; "daughter" Andrea Kovalcin, of Greensburg; three sisters-in-law, Mary Valore and Jan Valore, both of Greensburg, and Martha Valore, of Slickville; she was known as Aunt Katie to her numerous nieces and nephews, some of which she had a lifelong close relationship; and her beloved grandcats, Gizmo and Winston. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Katherine from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Bartholomew Church with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The family would like to thank the staff of both Ridgeview Personal Care in Youngwood and RNC of Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg for their loving and compassionate care over the years. Katherine's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.