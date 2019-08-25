|
Katherine Romanishin, 90, of Level Green, passed away peacefully and with dignity on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her lifelong home, which was built by her Italian immigrant father, John Beltram (Giovanni Beltramo), who came to the U.S. via Ellis Island. Katherine was lovingly cared for by family members and hospice. She was born March 12, 1929, in Wilmerding to John and Mary Beltram (Maria Valauri), who preceded her in death, along with her older brother Charles Beltram. On June 30, 1951, she married William Romanishin, whom she will join in eternity, hopefully still yelling and screaming at each other. Ronald Romanishin, the middle of three sons, also preceded her in death. Katherine swooned to the music of Frank Sinatra, loved to read books, was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, worked in office and retail, garnering many accolades and awards for her friendliness and kindness. She was a world-class worrier who uniquely raised four children and cared for many cats throughout her life. Good dark chocolate, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and magazines, especially gossip ones, were some of her favorite things. Everyone who met her loved her, and her lovable neuroticism will be dearly missed by everyone. She leaves behind sons, William "Billy" and his wife, Janet, and grandchildren, Robert and John; son, Richard "Ricky"; daughter, Paula; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering at the family home is in the works; please contact [email protected] Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
