Katherine T. (Pavlovic) Moretti, formerly of Russellton and Harwick, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Amber Woods, Harmar Township. Mum was born to Peter and Elizabeth (Mart) Pavlovic and arrived on Christmas Day. She was a graduate of West Deer High School. Mum believed in education and bettering oneself. As a grandmother, Mum continued to display this attribute by earning her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, an achievement of which she was so proud. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper at Ben's Clothing, New Kensington. She was employed by the VNA as director of finance. Later, until her retirement, Mum was manager of human resources at Brashear in RIDC Park. Mum was a true Renaissance woman. Mum was predeceased by her husband, Felice "Sonny" Moretti; her parents; and siblings John, Michael, Joseph, Eleanor Patterson and Rose Marie Caldwell. She is survived by her children, Jocelyn (David) Blood, of Mays Landing, N.J.; Felicia (Joseph) O'Neill, of Bloomington, Minn.; Leslie Moretti, of Newtown Square, Pa.; and Rex Moretti, of Trout Creek, Mont. Mum is also survived by her sister, Amelia (Wayne) Tepke, of West Deer. She was also the proud "Bubbi" of Vincent McCall (Meredith), Russell McCall, Claire O'Neill, Leigh O'Neill and Taylor (Bryan) O'Neill Brutlag; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Harper McCall and Paige Brutlag. Mum loved cooking. She will be especially remembered for her post-Christmas Eve Mass feasts. Additionally, Mum enjoyed working out, walking, movies, bowling, and was a voracious reader. Finally, our family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Amber Woods for their kindness and professionalism during her time there. Our Mum had exceptional care. All of you are truly angels. Special thanks go out to Stacy, the RN from Family Hospice who held Mum's hand as she passed. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private and at the discretion of our family. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road Russellton, West Deer Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mum's memory may be made to The Blessing Board, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.
2 entries
May 11, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of happier times together. I am so sorry for the passing of my Aunt Kay. Though we havent seen family in years you are not far from my mind and heart. My sincere sympathy to all.
Sandi (Pavlovic)
Family
May 11, 2020
I stopped in to see Aunt Kay last fall. I have not seen her in so many years. I am glad I did, as she spoke of all her children and grandchildren. It was so nice to see her and spend time with her. She had asked me to stop back to visit. I truly wish I could see her again; we reminisced and laughed together. Rest in peace Aunt Kay.
ANN HARTMAN
Family
