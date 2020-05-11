Katherine T. (Pavlovic) Moretti, formerly of Russellton and Harwick, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Amber Woods, Harmar Township. Mum was born to Peter and Elizabeth (Mart) Pavlovic and arrived on Christmas Day. She was a graduate of West Deer High School. Mum believed in education and bettering oneself. As a grandmother, Mum continued to display this attribute by earning her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, an achievement of which she was so proud. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper at Ben's Clothing, New Kensington. She was employed by the VNA as director of finance. Later, until her retirement, Mum was manager of human resources at Brashear in RIDC Park. Mum was a true Renaissance woman. Mum was predeceased by her husband, Felice "Sonny" Moretti; her parents; and siblings John, Michael, Joseph, Eleanor Patterson and Rose Marie Caldwell. She is survived by her children, Jocelyn (David) Blood, of Mays Landing, N.J.; Felicia (Joseph) O'Neill, of Bloomington, Minn.; Leslie Moretti, of Newtown Square, Pa.; and Rex Moretti, of Trout Creek, Mont. Mum is also survived by her sister, Amelia (Wayne) Tepke, of West Deer. She was also the proud "Bubbi" of Vincent McCall (Meredith), Russell McCall, Claire O'Neill, Leigh O'Neill and Taylor (Bryan) O'Neill Brutlag; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Harper McCall and Paige Brutlag. Mum loved cooking. She will be especially remembered for her post-Christmas Eve Mass feasts. Additionally, Mum enjoyed working out, walking, movies, bowling, and was a voracious reader. Finally, our family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Amber Woods for their kindness and professionalism during her time there. Our Mum had exceptional care. All of you are truly angels. Special thanks go out to Stacy, the RN from Family Hospice who held Mum's hand as she passed. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private and at the discretion of our family. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road Russellton, West Deer Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mum's memory may be made to The Blessing Board, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.