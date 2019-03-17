Kathleen A. Bell, 89, of Newark, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville St., Newark, with Father David Sizemore as celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON FUNERAL HOME, 179 Granville St. in Newark, where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m.

Kathleen was born May 7, 1929, in Crabtree, to the late Michael and Sarah (Ashbaugh) Shanley. Kathleen retired from the Newark Air Force Base where she had been employed for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she participated in the Fruit of the Vine Prayer Group. Kathleen was proud of being a majorette at Greensburg High School and was talented in yodeling. A very Christian and family-oriented woman, Kathleen always put others ahead of herself and was loved by everyone. We will miss her smile that could light up a room. Heaven has gained a very special lady! Kathleen is survived by seven sons and a daughter, John (Riki) Bell, of Bayou Vista, Texas, David (Kathy) Bell, of Westerville, Ohio, Maureen (Rob) Erney, of Columbus, Ohio, Jerome (Irma) Bell, of Tipp City, Ohio, Timothy (Suzy) Bell, of Frisco, Texas, Daniel (Robin) Bell, of Newark, Ohio, Christopher (Laura) Bell, of Columbus, Ohio, and Joseph (Peggy) Bell, of New Albany, Ohio; 29 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John J. Bell, on Oct. 10, 2014; and by her brothers, James, Thomas, Michael and John Shanley; and sisters, Ruth Shanley, Florence Maslanka, Mary Ellen Troph and Margaret Trout. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Aging Program, 1058 E. Main St., Newark, OH 43055.