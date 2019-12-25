|
Kathleen A. (Kratofil) Haldeman, 73, of Unity Township, formerly of Claridge, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 2, 1946, in Greensburg, to the late William and Josephine (Jenko) Kratofil. Kathy retired from Synoptic Systems Corp. as senior vice-president and chief financial operator. She was an avid reader and loved to travel, which was her passion, and to entertain and bring family and friends together. Kathy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James "Jim" and Joan Kratofil, of Unity Township; stepchildren, Steve Odum, of Tennessee, Stephanie Lusk, of Virginia, Debbie Odum, of Pittsburgh, David Haldeman, of Nebraska, Kathy Slayton, of Texas, and Karen Haldeman-Clark, of Virginia; two nephews, Randy Kratofil and Mark (wife Natalie) Kratofil; and a great-nephew, Jonathan Kratofil, all of Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Kratofil and Dorothy Harvey; an infant brother, William J. Kratofil Jr.; and former husbands, Joe Odum and Robert Haldeman.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. A special thank you to the staff of Walnut Ridge Memory Care for their wonderful care of Kathy. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019