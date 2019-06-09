Kathleen Ann (Smith) Harden went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, June 7, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of Barbara A. (Novak) Smith, of Latrobe, and the late Franklin L. Smith Sr. Kathleen was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles E. Harden, who she married when she was 18. She was employed for nine years as assistant manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store of Latrobe. She devoted 18 and a half years to taking care of her husband after he suffered a massive stroke at the age of 40. Kathleen enjoyed making crafts, baking, gardening and picnicking. She loved going camping and being outdoors. Kathleen made many friends through activities at Holy Family Parish, most recently being a member of the Rosary Society and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. In addition to her father and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth "Snuffy" Smith. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Angel Kay Howard and her husband, Ron, of Latrobe; two grandsons, Austin and Dakota Ferraro; six siblings, Franklin Smith Jr., of Huntsburg, Ohio, Barbara Ray and her husband, Jeff, of Lancaster, S.C., Laurie Taylor and her husband, Rob, of Latrobe, Lee Smith, of Derry, Janice Ferraro, of Latrobe, and Philip Smith and his wife, Jen, of Stahlstown; she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews; and her "second daughter," Wendy Stewart, of Latrobe.

In keeping with Kathleen's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF as celebrant. Private interment will be at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park, Verona. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family Parish Restoration Fund. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 9 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary