Kathleen A. Keefe, 65, of Greensburg, passed away after a brief illness with her loving sisters by her side Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. Born Nov. 14, 1954, in Latrobe, she was preceded in death by her father, Thomas A. Keefe, in 2006, and her mother, Maryalice (Smith) Keefe, in 2015. Kathleen earned her Master's degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to her retirement from the Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, where she was employed for 30 years, she was the director of learning resources and special projects. Kathleen is survived by two sisters, Barbara Keefe (special friend Paul Grabowski), of Pittsburgh, and Beverly Keefe, of Greensburg. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Alfonso Arevalo, MD, Bridges Hospice (Larry Plundo, DO, Director) and Nature Park Commons for their compassionate, exceptional and loving care.
At Kathleen's request, there were no public visitations. Services and interment were private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Police K9 Fund in their local cities or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019