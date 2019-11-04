Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
617 Main St.
Irwin, PA
View Map
Resources
Kathleen A. Krater


1959 - 2019
Kathleen A. Krater Obituary
Kathleen A. Krater, 60, of Irwin, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born Oct. 31, 1959, in Murrysville, the daughter of the late Walter Scott and Ellen Jane (Brown) Krater. Kathy was a skilled graphic artist and loved dancing, especially square dancing. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, where she volunteered for the food pantry and the Men's Prayer Fellowship breakfast. She is survived by her companion, Don Santariello, of Verona; her children, William A. Anthony (Olivia Jacobs), of North Huntingdon, and Evan J. Anthony (Alicia Greenawalt), of North Irwin; her grandchildren, Xander J. Anthony and Lexie Kominsky; a brother, Walter Scott Krater III, of McClellantown; and nieces and nephew Emma Sagosky, Rita Krater and Wyatt Krater.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in First Presbyterian Church, 617 Main St., Irwin, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. Those attending the service please go directly to the church. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to First Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14, 2019
