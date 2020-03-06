|
|
Kathleen B. Ober Kalp, 101, a longtime resident of Stahlstown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Patriot Manor, Somerset. She was born Feb. 18, 1919, in Donegal, a daughter of the late John Christopher and Mary Logan Ober. Kathleen was a member of Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church and its Women's Society. She was also a member of the Stahlstown Senior Citizens and the White Senior Citizens. Kathleen served on the Donegal Township Board of Elections for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, and her cats, especially her cat Morris. Kathleen had a talent for handwriting, and in her younger school years she received the prestigious P.O. Peterson Award for Excellence in Handwriting. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Dr. Larry Kalp and wife, Holly, of Moneta, Va., Dr. Randy Kalp and wife, Marie, of Fayetteville, Pa., and Keith Ober and wife, Jane, of Carlisle; and her grandchildren, Brett Kalp and wife, Naomi, of Stahlstown, Kelly Leazier and husband, Ronald, of Stahlstown, Laurel Sviatko and husband, Stephen, of Broadway, Va., Lars Kalp, of Bend, Ore., Kristen Kalp, of Oregon, and Courtney Ober, of Alabama. Kathleen was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Ray W. Kalp; her son, Dale W. Kalp; her brothers, A.J. and Donald Ober; and her sisters, Lillian Dick, Alberta Hunter and Saranna Ober. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Christine M. Doren officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 166, Stahlstown, PA 15687, in memory of Kathleen B. Kalp. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.