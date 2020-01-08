Home

Kathleen Boltin


1929 - 02
Kathleen Boltin Obituary
Kathleen "Katy" Boltin, 90, of Herminie, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Sewickley Township, a daughter of Frank and Meria Korosec Boltin. Prior to retirement, she was employed for many years at the Bell of Pennsylvania Telephone accounting office in Greensburg, serving as union president as well. Throughout her life, Katy dedicated herself to taking care of members of her family, selflessly giving of her time and resources to ensure their well-being. She was proud of her Slovenian heritage and could dance a mean polka. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Angeline, and Caroline Boltin, Anna Natale and Frances Frye; and brothers, Frank and John Boltin. She was the beloved aunt of Lisa Frye, of Pittsburgh, and of Gerald (Linda) Boltin, of Downers Grove, Ill. She is also survived by great-nieces, Blythe (Dave) Graft, of Greensburg, and Nadia (Donald) Viken, April (Brian) Swayka, Marisa Boltin, Madeline Boltin and Chloe Boltin, all of Illinois; great-nephew, Jeremy Boltin, of Colorado; great-great-nieces, Sophie Graft and Madison Viken; and great-great-nephews, Eli Graft and William Viken.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the funeral home, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L. as celebrant. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
