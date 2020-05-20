Kathleen E. Stone, 72, of New Kensington, died Monday, May 18, 2020, in her home. She was born July 7, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Howard L. and Hannah Ward Anderson, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Stone was a member of the former Maranatha Bible Church, New Kensington, and worked as a bank teller and notary public for National City Bank, Harmarville. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to sing and especially enjoyed karaoke. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dale E. Stone; four children, Kelly (Bill) Stanley, Dale E. Stone Jr., Cristi L. Lindemuth and Michael (April) Stone, all of New Kensington; grandchildren, Malynda (Derek) Perry, Bill (Emily) Stanley, Brooke (Joshua) Stanley, Heidi (Sean) Riddle, Kristyn Lindemuth, Nathaniel Lindemuth, Kain Stone and Hannah Stone; great-grandchildren, Billy Stanley, Ethan Perry, Asher Perry, Karlee Riddle, Shawn Riddle and Alexander Riddle; and sisters, Sandra Anderson, of Burbank, Calif., and Ginne Hanchett, of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Stone; great-grandson, Charles Stanley; brother, James Anderson; and son-in-law, Raymond Lindemuth. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations made in her name to Alzheimer's research.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.