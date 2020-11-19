Kathleen E. Sullivan, 74, of Jeannette, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late George and Frances King. She worked in Customer Service at Wal Mart. Kathleen is survived by her sons, Matthew Sullivan and his wife, Jessica, and son, Draven, of Jeannette, and Mark Sullivan, of Hunker, as well as her siblings. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.