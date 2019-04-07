|
Kathleen Florian, 50, of Chippewa Township, passed away suddenly at her home Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, to Kathleen Stants Brown and the late Kerry Brown. Kathleen was a 1991 University of Pitt graduate with a bachelor's degree and was employed with Nippon Express as a freight forwarder. She was raised Catholic in her hometown, was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan and loved to cook. She is survived by her husband, Marc Florian, of Moon Township; her mother, Kathleen Stants Brown; and a brother, Kerry (Amanda) Brown, of Ruffs Dale; also her beloved dogs, Penny and Oliver, and the late Gizzmo.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, at the COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road. Further viewing will be held from.5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a service will be held at noon Wednesday, followed by entombment in Middle Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 7, 2019