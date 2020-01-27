|
|
Kathleen Hope Pribisco Bellush, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was the daughter of the late John A. and Ruth Elliott Pribisco. Kathleen was a 1958 graduate of Ligonier High School and WCCC School of Nursing. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She was employed as a registered nurse at Monsour Medical Center, Jeannette. She is survived by four children, son, David Bellush (Mary Jo), of Mt. Pleasant; son, Tony Bellush (Jenifer), of Greensburg; daughter, Marcie Bellush Wooley (Lynn), of New Stanton; son, Edward Bellush (Eileen), of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, David, Zachary, Megan, Jordan Rogachesky and husband, Nate, Edward, Morgan, and Jacob Bellush; brothers and sisters, Jackie Asbee (Jake), of Derry, Judy Ruffner (Bill), of Ohio, Harold Pribisco (Beverly), of Kreiger, Karen Temple, of Jones Mills, and William Pribisco, of Ligonier; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Edward Bellush; and her, brother John E. Pribisco. Kathleen loved being a nurse and continued helping others with her nursing expertise long after her retirement. She also loved reading, the Pirates and Steelers, and was active in Cub Scout Pack 133, Mt. Pleasant; during her tenure, she was the recipient of the Braddock Trails District Award of Merit. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, including her many friends at Ridgeview Court, enjoying the many activities she was able to do with her friends there. The family would like to thank the staff at UPMC East for their kindness and compassion during Kathleen's prolonged illness.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Private interment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery, Stahlstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Pleasant Public Library in her name. Please visit Kathleen's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020