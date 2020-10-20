1/1
Kathleen H. Burkley
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen H. (Barry) Burkley, 72, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home. She was born May 19, 1948, in Los Angeles, Calif., a daughter of the late John J. Barry Jr. and Virginia McCune Barry. Kathy was the executive director of the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. In addition to serving as the first and only executive director, anyone who knew Kathy knows it was her passion in life to rescue and save animals. Kathy also was a former Greensburg Salem School Board director and City of Greensburg councilwoman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Britcher. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth B. Burkley; four children, Karly Vesely (Jon), of Greensburg, Kirk Burkley (Penny Zacharias), of Pittsburgh, Kimberly Debes (John), of Greensburg, and Keri Mace (Dylan), of Irwin; 11 grandchildren, Novalie and Scarlett Vesely, Virginia and Pearse Burkley, Gabriel, Benjamin, Sylvia, Finn and Hazel Debes, and Deacon and Sloane Mace; brother, John J. Barry III (Judy), of Houston, Texas; sister, Mary Lou O'Connor, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Kathy from 2:30 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Funeral services will be private. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland Count, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Kathys family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 05:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
Rip ❤ Thank you for your service with the animals
Kathleen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved