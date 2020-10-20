Kathleen H. (Barry) Burkley, 72, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home. She was born May 19, 1948, in Los Angeles, Calif., a daughter of the late John J. Barry Jr. and Virginia McCune Barry. Kathy was the executive director of the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. In addition to serving as the first and only executive director, anyone who knew Kathy knows it was her passion in life to rescue and save animals. Kathy also was a former Greensburg Salem School Board director and City of Greensburg councilwoman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Britcher. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth B. Burkley; four children, Karly Vesely (Jon), of Greensburg, Kirk Burkley (Penny Zacharias), of Pittsburgh, Kimberly Debes (John), of Greensburg, and Keri Mace (Dylan), of Irwin; 11 grandchildren, Novalie and Scarlett Vesely, Virginia and Pearse Burkley, Gabriel, Benjamin, Sylvia, Finn and Hazel Debes, and Deacon and Sloane Mace; brother, John J. Barry III (Judy), of Houston, Texas; sister, Mary Lou O'Connor, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Kathy from 2:30 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Funeral services will be private. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland Count, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Kathys family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
