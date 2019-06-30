Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Harrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Harrington Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" (Kokal) Harrington, 55, of Plum Borough, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of George R. Jr.; mother of Brittany (Marc) Jaroudi and 2nd Lt. USAF Alexander (2nd Lt. USAF Torrey) Harrington; sister of Bill (Lisa) Kokal and Valerie (Pamela Cochenour) Kokal; daughter of Ruzena Varcova Kokal and the late Paul H. and Lois Kokal; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy retired after 32 years from a successful career as a registered nurse. She was much loved by her family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 30 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now