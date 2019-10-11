|
Kathleen I. "Kay" Pletcher, 78, of Indian Head, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside hospital. She was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Milton and Pauline Miller Weimer. All those who knew Kay loved her. She had a special gift! She is survived by her husband, Barry I. Pletcher; two children, David Pletcher and his wife, Roxann, of Oswego, N.Y., and Suzanne Kelly and her husband, Tad, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Andrew Pletcher, Kathleen Broom and her husband, Matt, Ryan Kelly and his wife, Caitlin, and Rebecca Jossey and her husband, Brandon; one great-grandchild, Truett Jossey; and a special nephew, Keith Weimer. Kay was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marge Weimer; and a brother, Neil Weimer.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Indian Head Church of God, with the Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., Melcroft.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2019