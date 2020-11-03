1/1
Kathleen J. Vivio
1950 - 2020
Kathleen J. "Kathy" Vivio, 70, of Monessen, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Magee Women's Hosptial of UPMC, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 5, 1950, in N. Charleroi, the daughter of the late Hugo "Midge" and Irma (Kollar) Vivio. Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Monessen High School and received her bachelor's degree in sociology from University of California. She worked as a counselor in Behavior Health for SPHS for 35 years. She was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church. All who knew Kathy will always remember her kindness and generosity to her family and friends, and her love of animals. She is survived by her brother, Thomas H. (Anita) Vivio, of Youngwood; two nephews, Salvatore and Anthony Vivio, of Youngwood; and by numerous cousins. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. & CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. Those attending the viewing and services are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dalfonso-Billick F.H.
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dalfonso-Billick F.H.
