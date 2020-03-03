|
|
Kathleen (Kelly) Joyce, 88, of Plum Borough, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Joyce. She was preceded in death by her loving son, Marty. She was the loving mom of Pat (Gaynelle) Joyce, Tommy (Monica) Joyce, Michael (Maria) Joyce, Kevin (Mary Kay) Joyce, Mary K. (Patrick) Herald and Timmy Joyce; adored grandma of John (Kelly), Stacie (Jonathan), Shannon (Evan), Allison (fiance, Lee), Devin, Ryan, Mary Kate, Kelly, Conor, Matthew, Julianna and Dillon; great-grandmother of Katelyn, Josh, Keirstin, Ali and Emery; sister of Nora Lombardo and Jack (Carol) Kelly; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Bridie (Manning) Kelly; sister, Madelyn (Bob) Duffy; and brother, Jim "Sonny" Kelly. Kathy was born Nov. 22, 1931, in the Lincoln-Lemington area of Pittsburgh. She was lovingly raised by her late Uncle Tom and Aunt Mamie (Manning) Patton. She moved to the Shadyside area during her Sacred Heart High School years. On Jan. 3, 1953, she married John at Sacred Heart Church. After starting her family and traveling during John's Air Force career, she returned to Pittsburgh and settled in Plum Borough in 1968, where she enjoyed the remainder of her years spending time with her loving family and friends. "Goodnight, I love you." Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Christ the Devine Shepherd Parish, St. Bernadette Church. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery. The family kindly suggests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.