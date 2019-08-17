Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McKeown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen L. McKeown


1956 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen L. McKeown Obituary
Kathleen L. McKeown, 63, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born April 12, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Lois (Bell) Russi. Kathleen was a graduate of Peters Township High School Class of 1974, and loved to read and enjoyed making crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, D.J. McKeown; and daughter, Dana Lynn McKeown. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David McKeown; brothers, Robert Russi, Brian Russi and his wife, Lisa, Carol Dempsey and her husband, Joseph, and Cheryl McIntyre and her husband, Danny; father-in-law, Eugene McKeown and his wife, Fran.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced Tuesday. Interment will follow in South Versailles Cemetery, Coutler, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwin Lions Club for further assistance for the Blind. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 17 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now