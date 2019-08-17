|
|
Kathleen L. McKeown, 63, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born April 12, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Lois (Bell) Russi. Kathleen was a graduate of Peters Township High School Class of 1974, and loved to read and enjoyed making crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, D.J. McKeown; and daughter, Dana Lynn McKeown. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David McKeown; brothers, Robert Russi, Brian Russi and his wife, Lisa, Carol Dempsey and her husband, Joseph, and Cheryl McIntyre and her husband, Danny; father-in-law, Eugene McKeown and his wife, Fran.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced Tuesday. Interment will follow in South Versailles Cemetery, Coutler, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwin Lions Club for further assistance for the Blind. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 17 to Aug. 29, 2019