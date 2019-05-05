Kathleen M. Cullen, 72, of West Newton, formerly of Baldwinsville, N.Y., died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Castleman) Cullen. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Powerex. Kathy loved camping and craft shows, and was an avid dog lover. She was a member of the Cultural Trust and enjoyed attending the theatre. Surviving are a daughter, Kellie Calkins; and grandsons, Michael McDougall and Alexander "Charlie" Calkins and wife, Margaret "Maggie". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Crouthamel; and brother, William Cullen.

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association for research. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary