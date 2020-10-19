Kathleen Marie (Wiedl) Morgante, 79, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Gustave and Marie (Van Thiel) Wiedl. Kathleen was a 1958 graduate of Tarentum High School and a 1996 graduate of Westmoreland County Community College with a degree in business management. She worked as an electronics assembler for Medrad in Indianola and Blanox for 25 years, retiring in 2007, and also worked for Robertshaw in Indiana. Kathleen was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift and was an election poll worker volunteer for many years. She enjoyed learning and doing; gardening, cooking, traveling with family, casino trips, reading, good food and wine, puzzles and watching Jeopardy. Kathleen also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and NASCAR fan. She is survived by her children, Laura (Greg) Smith, of Tarentum, and Richard W. Morgante (Debbie Marranconi), of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Samantha Smith (Giancarlo Speranza) and Michael Smith; and by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Morgante in 1999; sister, Helen (Wiedl) Love; and brother, Gustave Wiedl. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Gertrude Church with her pastor, the Rev. James Loew, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to the National Jewish Health Research Hospital, American Lung Association
or the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dunmirekerr.com
