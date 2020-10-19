1/1
Kathleen M. Morgante
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Marie (Wiedl) Morgante, 79, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Gustave and Marie (Van Thiel) Wiedl. Kathleen was a 1958 graduate of Tarentum High School and a 1996 graduate of Westmoreland County Community College with a degree in business management. She worked as an electronics assembler for Medrad in Indianola and Blanox for 25 years, retiring in 2007, and also worked for Robertshaw in Indiana. Kathleen was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift and was an election poll worker volunteer for many years. She enjoyed learning and doing; gardening, cooking, traveling with family, casino trips, reading, good food and wine, puzzles and watching Jeopardy. Kathleen also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and NASCAR fan. She is survived by her children, Laura (Greg) Smith, of Tarentum, and Richard W. Morgante (Debbie Marranconi), of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Samantha Smith (Giancarlo Speranza) and Michael Smith; and by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Morgante in 1999; sister, Helen (Wiedl) Love; and brother, Gustave Wiedl. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Gertrude Church with her pastor, the Rev. James Loew, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to the National Jewish Health Research Hospital, American Lung Association or the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved