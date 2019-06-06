Kathleen (Rhodes) Rost, 94, of Elizabeth Township, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born June 25, 1924, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late George and Carolyn (Flaherty) Rhodes. A graduate of Mercy Hospital's School of Nursing, Kathleen also worked as a secretary for her family's business, Rost Electric. She was a devout member of St. Michael's Parish in Elizabeth Township and kept her faith strong. In her spare time, Kathleen loved to golf with her YCC Women's Golf league, play bridge, spend time with her friends with the NECA, and loved to travel, first on family trips to Stone Harbor, N.J., and later as a snowbird to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in Florida. Most importantly, she was a loving and devoted wife to William F. Rost, who passed away Aug. 14, 1992. Together, they raised seven beautiful children -- William R. (the late Kate and Denise) Rost, of McMurray; Richard E. "Dick" (Ginny) Rost, of Elizabeth Township; Patricia "Pat" Rost, of Jupiter, Fla.; Kathleen "Kathy" (Dan) Ross-Schmidt, of Seattle, Wash.; Mary E. (Dennis) Gorecki, of Naperville, Ill.; Therese J. "Teri" (Robert) Brown, of Mt. Lebanon; and Jean (Richard) Collage, of Elizabeth Township -- who gave her 21 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Molly, Mark, Carrie, Kristin, Courtney, Taylor, Will, Sarah, Kristine, Tess, Ben, Scott, Eric, Kirk, Hank, Jeff, Steve, Richard and Rachel (and some of whom nicknamed her "Nana the Great"), and who then gave her 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and in-laws and was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Agnes Rau and Ann Rhodes.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in St. Michael's Church with Father Thomas Wagner officiating. Procession and burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.

Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name should be made to either the , 600 River Ave., Ste. 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212; or St. Michael's Parish, 101 McLay Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary