Kathryn Alice "Kathy" Kane Henry gave heaven an upgrade Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, when she passed on to glory while surrounded by loved ones. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1935, Kathy had a wonderful childhood. Her parents, Thomas Carlton Kane and Charlotte Kramm Kane, raised their girls Kathy, Arlene, and Maggi in a house full of love, dogs, good cooking and a love of the outdoors. Kathy graduated from Lake Erie College, studying elementary education. During her junior year, her life changed when she had the opportunity to study for a semester in Dijon, France, where she sparked her curiosity of other cultures. In June1958, she married her husband, Curtis Raymond Henry Jr., in Youngstown, Ohio. During their 60 years of marriage, Curt and Kathy lived in Fort Riley, Kan.; Poland, Ohio; Greensburg, Pa.; Beaufort, S.C.; and Mason, Ohio. Her greatest joys were as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and with the Girl Scouts, meeting new people, learning new things, gardening, making and eating gingerbread cookies, taking walks and embracing any adventure that life offered. Reading was her passion, and she attended book club with neighborhood friends for more than 30 years. Serving others was her love language, and she expressed that best by cooking delicious food for family and friends and acquaintances that would soon become friends. Kathy returned to teaching after raising her children, this time teaching English as a second language, and it was her joy to have students from many different nations. Her students could often be found sitting around the Henry holiday table or attending her International Wives' cooking group. Together, both students and teacher learned much about culture, language, food and friendship. Kathy was a woman of strong faith who saw the good in all people. Her servant's heart led her to meet and befriend many. Everyone who knew her loved her and admired her calm testimony that God loves us all. She was an example to everyone she met. The man traveling life's journey as her husband of more than 60 years is Curt. Together they raised children, traveled, worshiped God, made friends and had adventures wherever they went. Those blessed to call her mother are Curt (and Julia) Henry, Allison (and Bill) McClung, Toby (and Vicki) Henry, Bruce (and Laura) Henry and Anne (and Gregg) Postage. The grandchildren lucky enough to have grown up with this amazing woman are Kira (Ron Cobert), Mark and Steven Henry; Marissa, Mackenzie and Carlie (Jeffrey Barner) McClung; Logan (Bill Holchin), T.J. and Braelyn Henry; Parker and Katey Jo Henry; and Riley Postage. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Laurel Cobert, Ronnie Cobert and Magnolia Holchin. Kathy's sisters, Arlene (Giora) Ben Horin and Maggie (Paul) Johnson, will miss her dearly as well. Kathy lived her faith in every aspect of her life. She has earned her wings. We know she has flown into the arms of the Lord. Heaven is rejoicing. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to .