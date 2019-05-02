Kathryn A. "Kathy" Hoenstine, 66, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born Feb. 14, 1953, in Greensburg, daughter of Betty Borgo, of Murrysville, and the late Walter Goody. Kathy worked as a secretary, supervisor and human resources representative for Westinghouse. In 1986, she was a finalist for the annual Westinghouse Quality Award for outstanding performance. Although she enjoyed gardening and decorative painting, her true passion was riding her horse with friends through the trails and forests of Western Pennsylvania. She made friends easily and despite health problems, always had a zest for life, family and friends. In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her husband, Samuel E. Hoenstine; two daughters, Stacy (Corey) Hess, of Hershey, and Jennifer (Joseph) Calabrese, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; three grandchildren, Abigail Hess, Zoey Hess and Alexis Rosales; a sister, Patricia (Pete) Soutouras, of Jeannette; and a sister-in-law, Phebe Kerr, of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Interment will be private in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, with Rev. Marnie Silbert officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 2 to May 3, 2019