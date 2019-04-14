Home

Kathryn E. Wees


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn E. Wees Obituary
Kathryn E. Wees, 66, of West Newton, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Tracy (Rick) Garufi, Corrie (Chris) Houp, Brandi (Mac) White and Josh (Kalyn) Wees; also survived by four grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 14, 2019
