Kathryn G. Mears
1928 - 2020
Kathryn G. Mears, 92, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Charlotte (Mowry) Himmelwright. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by David Flam Co., Greensburg, and was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude B. Mears; her son, Ronald A. Mears; granddaughter, Christine Coffey; brother, James "Bud" Himmelwright; and her sister, Fern King. Kathryn is survived by her son, Claude J. Mears and wife Sandy, of Greensburg; her daughter, Charlette King and husband David, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Wendy, Tina, Timmy, David, Kathy, and Jessey; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Llewellyn officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
