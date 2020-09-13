Kathryn G. Mears, 92, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Charlotte (Mowry) Himmelwright. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by David Flam Co., Greensburg, and was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude B. Mears; her son, Ronald A. Mears; granddaughter, Christine Coffey; brother, James "Bud" Himmelwright; and her sister, Fern King. Kathryn is survived by her son, Claude J. Mears and wife Sandy, of Greensburg; her daughter, Charlette King and husband David, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Wendy, Tina, Timmy, David, Kathy, and Jessey; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Llewellyn officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com
