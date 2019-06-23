Kathryn J. Mansfield, 76, of Ligonier and Shingle Springs, Calif., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home. She was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Braddock, a daughter of the late William and Genevieve ( Fisher) Ziska. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. She was a very giving person and was dedicated to her nursing career as well as gardening, quilting, painting and traveling. She will be remembered for her strength, perseverance, kind heart and adventurous spirit. Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Gerald M. Mansfield; her four loving children, Frank Stark, of Oakdale, Calif., Yvette Stark Tobias and her husband, Scott, of Ligonier, Jason Stark, of Lake Tahoe, Calif., and Kristina Stark Spears and her husband, Ryan, of Rocklin, Calif.; and eight grandchildren whom she overly indulged and loved very much, Christopher, Ashley, Alex, Britton, Courtney, Darian, Lillian and Ethan.

Honoring Kathryn's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary