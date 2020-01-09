Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
301 E. Pittsburgh St
Delmont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn DelBaggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. DelBaggio


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn L. DelBaggio Obituary
Kathryn Lynne DelBaggio, 60, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home, with her beloved family by her side. She was born March 26, 1959, in Altoona, a beloved daughter of Linda Lee (Ferner) DelBaggio, of Delmont, and the late James. W. DelBaggio. Family was very important to her. She will be remembered as always being very upbeat and positive and she always put others first before herself. Her smile could light up a room. She enjoyed writing, listening to music and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lynne and Helen Ferner and Rocco and Duna DelBaggio. Kathryn will be sadly missed by her loving mother, Linda; sister, Valerie Arrigo and her husband, Brian, of Delmont; and nieces and nephews, Abigail, Austin, Alexis and Andrew Arrigo. She is also survived by cousins and extended family members.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Kathryn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, with Pastor Kara Propst officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Committal services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -