Kathryn Lynne DelBaggio, 60, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home, with her beloved family by her side. She was born March 26, 1959, in Altoona, a beloved daughter of Linda Lee (Ferner) DelBaggio, of Delmont, and the late James. W. DelBaggio. Family was very important to her. She will be remembered as always being very upbeat and positive and she always put others first before herself. Her smile could light up a room. She enjoyed writing, listening to music and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lynne and Helen Ferner and Rocco and Duna DelBaggio. Kathryn will be sadly missed by her loving mother, Linda; sister, Valerie Arrigo and her husband, Brian, of Delmont; and nieces and nephews, Abigail, Austin, Alexis and Andrew Arrigo. She is also survived by cousins and extended family members.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Kathryn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, with Pastor Kara Propst officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Committal services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
