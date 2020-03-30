Home

Kathryn L. Marshall


1920 - 2020
Kathryn L. Marshall Obituary
Kathryn L. (Schwab) Marshall, 100, of North Versailles, formerly of Wilkins Township, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank R. Marshall; loving mother of Debbie K. (Bud) Carr and Merrie Beth (Denny) Lydon; cherished grandmother of Kelly, Lauren, Cindy and Denis; and adored great-grandmother of two. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Zella (Rohlshouse) Schwab; and siblings, Mary Campbell, Alice Beswick and Dallas Schwab. Kathryn loved playing cards and the organ. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), www.jobefuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Sandin Home Health Services, especially Barb, Cindy and Denise, along with Suncrest Hospice and the staff at Point Pleasant Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
