Kathryn Marie (Hoak) Whisdosh, 65, of Latrobe, formerly of Norvelt, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born April 8, 1954, in Greensburg, a daughter of Anna Falta Hoak, of Jeannette, and the late Charles Hoak. Kathy was a 1972 graduate of Greensburg Catholic High School and was retired after 40 years of service at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in the accounting department. She was also a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and a former member of St. Florian Parish in United. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Stephen J. Whisdosh, and his parents, Anne Gruss Whisdosh and Steve Whisdosh. In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her son, Stephen Michael Whisdosh (Bridget), of Wilmette, Ill.; three grandchildren, Margaret Anne, Clare Merryn and Stephen Robert Whisdosh; four siblings, Mary Ann Fisher, of New Stanton, Virginia "Ginny" Skelly, of Greensburg, Charles Hoak, of Jeannette, and Chrissy Troutman (Mark), of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Suzanne Iezzi (Patsy), of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Kathy from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Vincent Basilica. Entombment will follow in Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent, Latrobe.

If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Greensburg, Poverty Relief Fund, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The Whisdosh family would like to express their appreciation to all of the medical staff and neighbors who cared for Kathy during her illness. Kathy's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 4 to May 5, 2019