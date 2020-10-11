Kathryn N. Greathouse, 89, of Grapeville, passed away Friday Oct. 9, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born April 10, 1931, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late William Nisbet Angus and Nancy (Morrison) Angus. Prior to retirement, she and her husband established Jiffy Service in Grapeville. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott W. Aland; her first husband, Edgar Aland; and her second husband, Larry Greathouse. Kathryn is survived by two sons, Bruce Aland and his companion Lori Bold, and Kirk Aland and his wife Diane; a daughter, Kristen Sorrels and her husband Michael; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Aland; six grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda Aland, Lucas and Ryan Aland, and Gordon and Ian Sorrels; a stepgrandson, Richard Greathouse; and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. till time of service at 1 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St. Jeannette. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. Face masks must be worn and a limited number of people at a time will be permitted in the building, as per CDC guidelines. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
