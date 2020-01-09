|
|
Kathryn P. Carroll, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Frances (McKenna) Carroll. Kathryn was a graduate of Greensburg High School and prior to retirement, she had been employed by Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and the Telephone Pioneers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Carroll; two brothers, Matthew P. Carroll and John J. Carroll Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Nancy (Stevenson) Carroll. She is survived by her sister, Susanna Carroll, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her niece, Stephanie Peterinelli and husband Jeff, of Greensburg; her nephew, John J. Carroll III, of Greensburg; and three great-nieces, Natalie and Vanessa Peterinelli and Nicole Carroll.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at noon Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Father Gilbert J. Burke Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020