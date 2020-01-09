Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn P. Carroll


1928 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn P. Carroll Obituary
Kathryn P. Carroll, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Frances (McKenna) Carroll. Kathryn was a graduate of Greensburg High School and prior to retirement, she had been employed by Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and the Telephone Pioneers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Carroll; two brothers, Matthew P. Carroll and John J. Carroll Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Nancy (Stevenson) Carroll. She is survived by her sister, Susanna Carroll, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her niece, Stephanie Peterinelli and husband Jeff, of Greensburg; her nephew, John J. Carroll III, of Greensburg; and three great-nieces, Natalie and Vanessa Peterinelli and Nicole Carroll.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at noon Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Father Gilbert J. Burke Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -