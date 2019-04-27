Kathryn R. Christian, 90, formerly of Ligonier (Waterford), died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born March 20, 1929, in Czechoslovakia, a daughter of the late John and Susan Rady Romanchik. Kathryn was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel W. Christian Sr. in 2006; a son, Barry Christian; a daughter, Diane Shimer; and a brother, John Romanchik Jr. She is survived by two children, Carolyn J. Christian and Daniel W. Christian Jr., both of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Susie Hawkins, Natalie Hulsey, Tracy Christian, and John Shimer; six great-grandchildren Ava and Cash Hawkins, Gabby and Avery Hulsey, and Jacob and Bradley Shimer; four sisters, Annie Horchak, of Hannastown, Helen Sweeney, of Homer City, Mary Stitler, of Smicksburg, and Eva Yancy of Graceton; and a daughter-in-law, Malia Christian.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main Street, Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in William Penn Memorial, Pittsburgh.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019