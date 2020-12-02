1/1
Kathryn Skero
1938 - 2020
Kathryn Skero, 81, of Wyano, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Wyano, a daughter of the late Harvey and Karman (Farber) Miller. Kathryn was a member of Seven Dolors Church, in Yukon. Surviving are her husband of 61years, Walter Skero; a son, Mark Skero and wife, Suzanne; a grandson, Brad Skero; sisters, Janet and Rosemary Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Ross Miller; and a sister, Darlene Pirlo. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at once is 40, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Seven Dolors Church, Yukon. Everyone is asked to meet at church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. The family would like to thank the healthcare staff at Mercy Hospital for the care given to Kathryn. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
J W McCauley Funeral Home
