Kathy Ann (Zahratka) Fennell, 64, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Feb. 23, 1956, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Cecelia (Cohen) Zahratka. Prior to her retirement, she was a caseworker for the Department of Welfare. Kathy enjoyed crochet and will be remembered for a loving personality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cecelia Jane Reese and Bernadette Mensch. Kathy is survived by her husband, William F. Fennell, of Latrobe; two sons, John Charles Sheetz Jr. and his wife Lorraine, of Greensburg, and Christian Lee Sheetz and his wife Donna, of Latrobe; one brother, Edward J. Zahratka and his wife Pam, of Mt. Pleasant; three sisters, Marie Spezziale and her husband John "Larky," of Arizona, Sara Priester and her husband Victor, of Jeannette, and EddieJo Deithorn, of Hempfield Township; four grandchildren, Dakota Sheetz and his fiancee Rebecca, Scott Sheetz and his fiancee Samantha, Jakob Eckenrode and Elana Eckenrode; three great-granddaughters, Alice, Juliet and Isabelle; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Almon Birt officiating. Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.